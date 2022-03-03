Caregivers Registry to be launched on Nevis shortly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 03, 2022) — Persons on Nevis wishing to care for seniors on the island will soon have the opportunity to register in a new programme designed by the Senior Services Division in the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Department of Social Services.

Ms. Trudy Prentice, Coordinator at the division said on March 03, 2022, that the registry will be launched shortly.

“We will be launching our Caregivers Registry in March 2022, and just to let you know, the Caregivers Registry is a new programme by the Social Services Seniors Division where we are trying to help families find persons who are qualified to care for their loved ones.

“Mind you, the Care Givers Registry does not qualify anyone to work with the Social Services Seniors Division. It is a programme to formalise persons who are interested in caring for the elderly. So in case someone calls and needs someone to care for their mother, their father and they don’t know where to turn to, they call us and we in turn would call on you as a person who is seeking employment.” she said.

Ms. Prentice stated categorically that the programme is only being facilitated by the department, and successful registrants will not be employed by the NIA.

“Although the forms will be filled up by the Social Services Department, the family in turn will do their own due check on the persons who they will be employing.

“The persons will not be paid, and I repeat, the persons will not be paid by the NIA but by the persons who are employing them. They will call you; they will get information on you; they will work out payment conditions with you and they will be the one to be paying you not the Social Services Seniors Division, not the government,” she said.