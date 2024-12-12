Commonwealth Local Government Forum Launches TVET Project at Gingerland Secondary School

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 12, 2024)– The Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF), in partnership with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Education, and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS), has officially launched a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing vocational and technical trade skills education for youth on Nevis.

This innovative project focuses on equipping non-academic students, aged 13 to 18, with practical skills to ensure a seamless school-to-work transition. The programme commences with specialized training in carpentry and cosmetology, laying the groundwork for future vocational pathways.

A launch ceremony took place recently outside the school’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) wing, where key stakeholders gathered to celebrate this significant milestone.

Roger Fyfield, immediate past PTA president, provided an overview of the project, stating, “During the last school year, the PTA of Gingerland Secondary School signed a memorandum of agreement with the Commonwealth Local Government Forum, Caribbean, to participate in the European Union-funded project CAPTION-Connecting Civil Society and Local Authorities for Sustainable Development through Community Engagement and Enhancing Vocational Education. Guided by the Ministry of Education, we saw this as an opportunity to augment the recently completed Caribbean Development Bank project, which established the TVET wing at our school.”

He expressed optimism about the long-term benefits of the program.

“It is our hope that students exposed to this project will not only master these skills but also be inspired to become entrepreneurs who can use these skills to earn a living.”

Sandra Singh, CLGF Regional Programme Manager for the Caribbean, emphasized the financial investments made in the initiative.

“With the support and leadership of the team at the Ministry we were able to design this project. Four objectives have been identified that include and surround strengthening of the relationship between civil society and the Nevis Island Administration and equipping our youth for decent work, meaningful employment and ultimately to become productive citizens who will be producing goods and services for the island of Nevis.

“Over the two-year duration of the project, the European Union has budgeted the sum of €60,000 to be paid towards the materials that these young students will be using in their training endeavours. Additionally, the European Union has provided and will continue to provide, in the sum of €13,500, tools and machinery that will be used in the process of this training.”

GSS Principal Kayno David extended his gratitude to all stakeholders, stating, “We at Gingerland Secondary are grateful for this support. To our students, we believe you are capable of excelling in this programme. Take care of these resources so future students can benefit as well.”

Senator the Honourable Troy Liburd, Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration, acknowledged the tangible benefits for the island’s youth.

“Students, this is all for your benefit. Take care of everything. I want to express my gratitude to the EU, CLGF, the PTA, and the hardworking staff at the Ministry and Department of Education for making this possible.”

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, underscored the importance of vocational training in complementing academic pursuits.

“I’m very happy that TVET is now coming into focus and that we are affording students who want to pursue other aspects such as all the skills this opportunity, and importantly, to be certified.

“I’m very excited. I think this is a great start to the journey and I’m optimistic that in time vocational skills will take their place as being as important as the academic skills that we are to impart. So we encourage our students to capitalize on what is being offered and I commend all the stakeholders who have made this possible.”

The ceremony concluded with a tour of the TVET wing by dignitaries, including Deputy Governor-General Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, members of the Nevis Island Administration Cabinet, and officials from the Ministry and Department of Education. The first phase of enhancements to the TVET wing includes materials and resources for cosmetology and building technology, such as carpentry equipment, protective gear, dust collectors, first aid kits, fire extinguishers, chairs, and manicure and hair salon stations.

This two-year project represents a significant step towards fostering a skilled and certified workforce on Nevis, paving the way for sustainable development and economic empowerment.