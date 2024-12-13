Application period open for Taiwan (MOFA) Scholarships 2025
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 13, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources
The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources, has received the call for the Taiwan MOFA Scholarships 2025. Interested persons are encouraged to exploit the opportunities made available by the Taiwan Government to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies.
The scholarship benefits include airfare, housing, tuition fees, insurance, textbooks, and monthly allowances.
General Application Guidelines:
- Applicants are required to submit the following:
o Completed application form;
o Photocopy of his/her passport, a photocopy of the applicant’s highest level of education, and academic transcripts (Must be certified by the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts);
o Documents to certify that he/she has applied to an educational institution or its affiliated Mandarin Training Center; and
o Two (2) reference letters. All copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-offs).
- This scholarship opportunity requires candidates to undergo one year of Language Training.
- Applications must be submitted to Ms. Carol Boddie at the Ministry of Education in St. Kittsby Friday, February 21st, 2025.
For further information regarding the application and eligibility requirements, kindly visit the following links, and/or contact the following persons:
https://en.mofa.gov.tw/cp.aspx?n=1325
https://www.studyintaiwan.org/
https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/index.aspx
Ms. Carol Boddie
Ministry of Education
Government of St. Kitts
Tel: 467-1484/1508
Ms. Corissa Griffin
Mrs. Shelly Liburd
Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill
Ministry of Human Resources
Nevis Island Administration
Tel: 469-5521 Ext. 5164/5166/5163
Mr. Lee
Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan
Taylor’s Range
Basseterre, St. Kitts
Tel: 465-2421