Application period open for Taiwan (MOFA) Scholarships 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 13, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources, has received the call for the Taiwan MOFA Scholarships 2025. Interested persons are encouraged to exploit the opportunities made available by the Taiwan Government to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies.

The scholarship benefits include airfare, housing, tuition fees, insurance, textbooks, and monthly allowances.

General Application Guidelines :

Applicants are required to submit the following:

o Completed application form;

o Photocopy of his/her passport, a photocopy of the applicant’s highest level of education, and academic transcripts (Must be certified by the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts);

o Documents to certify that he/she has applied to an educational institution or its affiliated Mandarin Training Center; and

o Two (2) reference letters. All copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-offs).

This scholarship opportunity requires candidates to undergo one year of Language Training.

Applications must be submitted to Ms. Carol Boddie at the Ministry of Education in St. Kittsby Friday, February 21st, 2025 .

For further information regarding the application and eligibility requirements, kindly visit the following links, and/or contact the following persons:

https://en.mofa.gov.tw/cp.aspx?n=1325

https://www.studyintaiwan.org/

https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/index.aspx

Ms. Carol Boddie

Ministry of Education

Government of St. Kitts

Tel: 467-1484/1508

Ms. Corissa Griffin

Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel: 469-5521 Ext. 5164/5166/5163

Mr. Lee

Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan

Taylor’s Range

Basseterre, St. Kitts

Tel: 465-2421