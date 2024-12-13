Application period open for Taiwan (ICDF) Scholarships 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 13, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources:

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources, has received the Taiwan ICDF Scholarships 2025 call. Please note that this scholarship applies only to individuals desirous of pursuing degrees at the Masters and PhD levels.

General Application Guidelines:

 Applicants must submit a completed application form that can be accessed via https://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF/WelcomeStart.aspx, a photocopy of a valid passport, a certified copy of the applicant’s highest level of education and academic transcripts (certified by the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts), and two reference letters.

 It is strongly recommended that applicants have a minimum GPA of 3.5 to apply for this scholarship.

 Please note that individuals can only apply to one (1) university, the application should be emailed to the selected university by the stipulated deadline set by the university.

Completed applications and supporting documents must be submitted to Ms. Carol Boddie at the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts by Monday, February 10th, 2025 for onward processing.

For further information regarding the application process, do not hesitate to contact any of the following persons:

Ms. Carol Boddie

Ministry of Education

Government of St Kitts

Tel. 467-1484/1508

Ms. Corissa Griffin

Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. 469-5521 Ext. 5164/6/3