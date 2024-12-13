Nevis Students Shine in 2024 CXC and CAPE Exams: Minister of Education Applauds Excellence

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 13, 2024) – Senator the Honourable Troy Liburd, Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has lauded the exceptional academic achievements of Nevisian students who sat the May-June 2024 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and CAPE examinations.

During his contribution to the NIA’s 2024 Budget Debate on December 4, Minister Liburd highlighted the outstanding performances of students across Nevis’ secondary schools and Sixth Form College.

He congratulated several high achievers, noting their remarkable results:

Charlestown Secondary School (CSS):

Rucha Shamar: Passed 9 subjects with 9 Grade 1s, earning the title of valedictorian.

Tyedre Woodley: Passed 10 subjects with 7 Grade 1s, named salutatorian.

Gingerland Secondary School (GSS):

Rajuan Fyfield: Passed 10 subjects with 7 Grade 1s, earning the title of valedictorian.

Shamar Ottley: Passed 9 subjects with 6 Grade 1s, named salutatorian.

Nevis Sixth Form College:

Ayush Patel: Completed 10 CAPE Units with 9 Grade 1s and a GPA of 3.85.

Hrishikesh Srinivassan: Completed 10 CAPE Units with 9 Grade 1s and a GPA of 3.85.

Minister Liburd remarked, “These are exceptional, exceptional performances by any measure. I want to commend all our students for their hard work and dedication.”

Both Charlestown Secondary School and Gingerland Secondary School achieved noteworthy success across the scope of subject areas for CXC.

At GSS, a 100 percent pass rate was recorded in 11 subject areas, including Agricultural Science, Biology, Industrial Technical Building, Technical Drawing, and Information Technology. At CSS, a 100 percent pass rate was recorded in 13 subject areas, including Caribbean History, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Information Technology, and Visual Arts.

Minister Liburd further emphasized the collective achievements, informing that at GSS, 24 students attained six or more subject passes, at CSS, 47 students earned six or more subject passes, and at the Sixth Form College, 46 out of 50 students attained six or more CAPE units.

The Honourable Senator attributed these successes to the dedicated efforts of teachers, the adoption of innovative teaching methodologies, and the hard work of students.

He extended heartfelt thanks to the teachers across Nevis for their tireless commitment to student success. “Our teachers have embraced new methods to facilitate learning, and their efforts have borne fruit,” he noted.

The Hon. Liburd also highlighted the Ministry’s transformative education policies, including the shift away from traditional streaming practices, which previously limited students’ opportunities to sit CXC examinations.

“Nowadays, what we are doing is giving those students opportunities to write subjects, and we are seeing the rewards because more students are returning passes,” Minister Liburd stated.

The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence in education and providing opportunities for all students to thrive.