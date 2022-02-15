Countdown to Culturama 48 begins with slogan competition

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 15, 2022) – As the official countdown to the “Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Lime” begins, the Nevis Culturama Festival has launched a slogan contest for Culturama 48.

Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Executive Director of the Culturama Secretariat, listed the guidelines for the contest.

“The contest is open to all residents of Nevis. Slogans should be short and catchy – no more than eight to ten words to capture the spirit of Nevis Culturama Festival. Slogans should have never been used by any other Festival or Carnival committees. All entries should reach the Secretariat at the Cotton Ginnery Mall in Charlestown on or before 4 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022.”

Entries can also be sent via email to slogan@culturamanevis.com .

Mr. Liburd said on March 18, the 125th day before the start of Culturama 48, the winning slogan will be announced. The participant with the successful submission will win some attractive prizes.

“The winner of the competition will receive two complementary passes to all Culturama 48 activities, a plaque, and a $500 EC cash prize. So let’s get creative, put pen to paper and come up with that winning slogan for Culturama 48!”

The Nevis Culturama Secretariat reserves the right to use the winning slogan during the promotion of Culturama 48, he noted.

In 2021 the Secretariat hosted a scaled back ‘COVID-compliant’ version of the festival, with a number of virtual events. While the Executive Director did not reveal the format of the activities for 2022, he did announce that this year Culturama will run from July 21 until August 03.