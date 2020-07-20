Criteria for the SKN 2020 Independence Theme Competition

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JULY 20, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the St. Kitts and Nevis 2020 Independence Theme Competition.

The management and coordination of the 2020 Independence Theme Competition is the responsibility of the Ministry of Education. The following guidelines have been prepared for the consideration and action of potential entrants:

The theme must be concise, memorable, and be a phrase, a clause or a short sentence of no more than six (6) to eight (8) words. The theme should focus on Security and Resilience. An internal rhyme scheme and a particular pattern of rhythm would enhance the theme/slogan. The theme should accurately reflect the Country’s history, current realities, and the common/shared future to which all citizens should reasonably aspire. Theme must be submitted by the deadline – Friday, 31st July, 2020 . Late entries would not be acknowledged or considered. Written entries must be submitted:

EITHER

(a) by emailing to: independence.themeskn@gmail.com and/or to Mr. William Hodge, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, at william.hodge@moeskn.org

OR:

(b) by delivering to: the office of the Ministry of Education, a hard copy in a sealed envelope addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, The Cable Building, Cayon Street, Basseterre

OR:

(c) by dropping a hard copy in a sealed envelope addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education into the drop box at the entrance to Government Headquarters

OR:

(d) by dropping a hard copy in a sealed envelope entitled Independence Theme Competition, to the Department of Education, Marion Heights, Nevis

OR:

(e) by dropping a hard copy in a sealed envelope entitled Independence Theme Competition at the Reception Desk of the Premier’s Ministry, which is located on the Second Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Industrial Site, Nevis.

6. Entries for the Theme competition are accepted from persons of all ages who are citizens and residents of the Federation.

7. Members of the Independence Committee, its sub-committees and Government Ministers are not eligible for submission of entries to the competition.

8. A maximum of two (2) submissions will be accepted from each entrant.

9. All themes entered into the competition must be original. Used or plagiarized entries will be disqualified. All entries become the property of the Independence Committee.

10. Please submit your name, address and contact number(s) with each entry.