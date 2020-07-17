Top regional music artists among panel to judge Nevis Song Competition, NTA extends deadline for entry submission

CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 17, 2020) — Artists and musician now have until Friday, September 11, 2020, to submit their entry for the Nevis Song Competition.

The contest is open to Nevisians who are 16 years and older, either by birth or descent, and non-nationals who have resided in Nevis for at least 12 months. The winner will receive a cash prize of EC$5,000.00, and have their song professionally mixed and mastered by internationally acclaimed music producer, Drews Crib from Barbados.

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) in consultation with the Culturama Secretariat, extended the previous deadline of July 24 to September 11 to coincide with the island’s Independence Celebrations.

The winner of the competition will now be announced on Friday, September 18, 2020, ahead of Independence Day on September 19, and will be featured in local print and electronic media as well as on all social media platforms of the NTA and the Culturama Secretariat.

The new deadline gives artists additional time to create and produce a song which best represents the spirit of Nevis. Only solo entries are eligible. The song MUST have a minimum of two verses and two choruses and MUST be 3 ½ – 4 minutes in length.

A top-quality judging panel has been assembled comprised of local, regional and international music producers, song writers and performers. Among the seven-member panel of judges are: The Voice winner Tessanne Chin; Soca superstar Alison Hinds; Soca artist Ricardo Drue; Composer Hanzel Manners; Musician, Music teacher and choir director Veta Morton; Musician and Musical Director, Gairy Knight; and Poet, Musician and former Director of Culture on St. Kitts, Creighton Pencheon.

To view the individual bios of all the judges, and for further information and detailed guidelines on the Nevis Song Competition, please visit www.culturamanevis.com or www.nevisisland.com or contact the Nevis Tourism Authority at info@nevisisland.com.