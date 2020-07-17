Third tranche of COVID-19 relief food vouchers to be distributed shortly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 17, 2020) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, says a third tranche of COVID-19 relief food vouchers will be distributed to vulnerable families soon, thanks mainly to financial contributions from the Cabinet Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The premier recently informed that the initiative had blossomed since it was launched in May. The Cabinet of Ministers had taken the decision to make personal contributions totalling $13,500 each month, as part of their response to the economic distress Nevisians experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The programme was launched two months ago to provide groceries to families that were in need, families that were vulnerable, and I’m very proud that in the first go around we were able to supply $150 worth of groceries to 162 families.

“The second go around we were able, through the contribution of many, to assist about 300 families, and now coming up in the month of July we will have the third go around,” Mr. Brantley said.

Premier Brantley explained that in addition to the contribution by ministers, other persons had collectively donated thousands of dollars to assist those in need.

He said the aim of the initiative is that no family in Nevis should go hungry during this difficult time, and as such, the vouchers could only be used to purchase food items.

“Thirteen thousand and five hundred dollars ballooned from the contributions of many, and we were able to make those vouchers available. I want to emphasize that the way that we’ve done it is to make a voucher available so that people can buy what they want, rather than for us to give people what we think they want.

“The only condition is that you can’t buy any alcohol, you can’t buy any cigarettes and it is necessary for you to use the voucher for food,” he said.

The premier acknowledged that many persons are still out of work with the virtual shut down of the Tourism Sector as a result of the pandemic.

“We start with $13,500, and we continue to encourage people who are minded to contribute to that very worthy cause,” Mr. Brantley said.

On Friday, July 17, 2020, Premier Brantley told the Department of Information it is anticipated that the food vouchers would be distributed to families before the end of July.