Cuban Scholarship Offer 2025-2026 for St. Kitts and Nevis nationals

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 30, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources has received the call for Cuban Scholarships for the academic year 2025-2026. A total of nineteen (19) scholarships are being offered as listed below:

Six (6) Medicine;

Six (6) Postgraduate Medicine;

Three (3) Non-medical career;

Two (2) Health Technology;

One (1) Dentistry; and

One (1) Health Technology (short cycle higher education program – equivalent to an Associate’s Degree).

Kindly take note of the following:

Applicants for the postgraduate degree musthave graduated from Cuba with a medical degree;

Applicants for the bachelor’s degree must be under the age of 25 years;

Applicants must be citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis; and

All documents must be accompanied by a legalized Spanish copy.

The following documents are required for applications to be processed:

A copy of degree or high school diploma and transcripts;

A health certificate (neg. HIV test, negative pregnancy test (for females only));

Ten (10) 1×1 inch photos;

Recent Police Record; and

Birth certificate.

The deadline for submitting completed applications and accompanying documents to the Ministry of Human Resources for onward processing is Friday, 21 March 2025.

For additional information on the application procedures, scholarship requirements & benefits, kindly review the attached documents or contact any of the below persons:

Ms Corissa Griffin

Mrs Shelly Jones-Liburd

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

(869) 469-5521 ext. 5164/6/3

Mrs Jamilah Caines

Human Resource Management Department

Government of Saint Kitts

(869) 467-1323