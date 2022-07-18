Culturama 48 Kaiso and Soca finalists announced

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 18, 2022) – Following a weekend of keen competition the finalists in the TDC Senior Kaiso Fiesta and the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank (SKNANB) Soca Monarch Competition for Culturama 48 have been announced.

Fifteen kaisonians performed one song each for the judges and patrons at the kaiso semifinals on Sunday night, July 17, 2022 at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence.

Seven artistes advanced, with Oscar “King Astro” Browne topping the finals list with a score of 240 points. Joining him in the TDC Senior Kaiso Finals are Keith “Dis N’ Dat” Scarborough (239 pts); Andrew “Murray” Hendrickson (230 pts); Bernette “Nutsy” Thompson (229 pts); Ted “Sabu” Brandy (227 pts); Nayala “Queen Ny” Daniel (226 pts); and Shomarie “Sookie” Mitchell (226 pts).

They will be coming up against reigning Monarch Andrew “King Hollywood” Nisbett on July 28.

The SKNANB Soca Monarch Power and Groovy Semi-finals were held Saturday, July 16 at Nevis Cultural Village. Making the cut in the Power segment were X-man; Bad Man Polo; Soca Empress; T-Bone featuring Mr. Hype; Klymate; Adowah; Jeezy Sparta; Keedo; and Mulley Media.

Advancing in the Groovy segment were Irveeka; X-man; Blade; T-Bone; K-Warner; Pakiss; and Adowah.

Soca Empress will be defending her Groovy Monarch crown, however Power Monarch Eazi will not be competing this year.

The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla-National Bank Soca Monarch Competition is slated for July 29 at the Cultural Village.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture congratulated all of the successful artistes and wished them success in the respective finals. He said artistes and fans alike seem excited for the return of a fully in-person Culturama festival for 2022, having gone without the event in 2020 and having a virtual celebration in 2021.

The festival will run from July 21 to August 02, 2022 under the theme “Fete and Celebrate, Nevis Culturama 48!”