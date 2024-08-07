Curtain closes on a hugely successful Nevis Culturama 50!

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 07, 2024)- Nevis closed the curtain on the 50th Anniversary of Culturama and Homecoming Celebrations on Tuesday, August 06, and according to Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, it was a resounding success.

“When we evaluate every aspect of the festival, it is indeed a fact that C50 was a huge success,” said the Minister.

“As the Minister of Culture, I am exceedingly pleased and proud and I can say without a doubt that Culturama 50 was a massive success from start to finish. When we look at the shows, our participation level was up this year. The planning and execution of the shows was good. When we look at the attendance, we had bumper crowds at all of the shows and I believe all of the patrons were very pleased with the quality of the shows.

“When we look at our street activities from J’ouvert to the Grand Parade to Last Lap, everything went down without a hitch. I believe that persons who were in attendance at the various events and activities are happy and pleased with the output there. All in all, it was an epic event for Culturama 50.

I must say thanks to all who came out and participated, to all the persons who came home, to the revelers, to the sponsors, to all who made Culturama the success it was.”

He praised the Culturama Committee led by Chairman Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, for delivering in a very big way.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, the Honourable Mark Brantley, thanked residents for their show of support as well as all visitors and returning nationals who journeyed to Nevis for their contribution to the successful hosting of this year’s milestone festival.

“All of us who call Nevis home should be proud of C50. I believe by any measure, Culturama 50 and our homecoming celebrations have been a tremendous success. I want to thank all the thousands of nationals who came home, our Kittitian brothers and sisters who visited, our guests who came from all across the region and across the world to be here with us.

“We have now come to the end of the season and I am truly, truly grateful to all who have made it great.”

The Premier commended citizens, residents, visitors, and law enforcement management and personnel for an incident free Culturama.

“One of the great measures of success is the fact that we had no major incidents or accidents during this Culturama season and to see thousands of people on the roads, at the shows, and then there being no incidents and no accidents, we say praise be to God and we are truly grateful to our people for their excellent behaviour.”

Premier Brantley said while the economic impact is still being assessed, from all accounts, the economy of Nevis would have had a welcome injection of revenue from visitor spend and overall local consumption during the festivities.