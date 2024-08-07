Delly Ranks wins consecutive Groovy Soca crown; Ras Browne and Rocco Dan take the Power Soca title for Culturama 50

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 07, 2024)- Veteran performer Delly Ranks has claimed a consecutive Groovy Soca crown, and the duo Ras Browne and Rocco Dan secured the Power Soca title in the National Bank Soca Monarch Competition for Nevis Culturama 50.

On August 01, Delly Ranks’ electrifying groovy performance of “Half Century” earned him a winning 219 points while first runner-up went to Rocco Dan with 216 points for “Jamming”, and second runner-up went to Empress who earned 201 points for “Festive Weekend”.

In the Power category Ras Browne and Rocco Dan blazed their way to the top with “Let’s Do It Again”, earning 249 points and the title. Big 6 amassed 194 points for “Wow” and a first runner-up position, and T-Bone took second runner-up, racking up 192 points for “Party”.

The C50 Republic Bank Mr. & Ms. Talented Youth Pageant was held on July 29. The talented duo of Alwyn Douglas Jr. and Caiajah Nisbett of the St. Thomas’ Primary School (STPS) was declared the winner with 869 Points.

First runner-up went to Kardeem Taylor and Chajne Caines (834 Points) of the Charlestown Primary School (CPS); second runner-up went to Dhillon Elliott and Zakiyah Stapleton (825 Points) of the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School (EPPS); and third runner-up went to Natram Mathura and Aleijah Hendrickson (801 Points) of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School (JLPS).