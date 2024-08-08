Honourable Eric Evelyn issues official Thank You address on the occasion of a successful Nevis Culturama 50

Remarks by Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture for Nevis

Official Thank You for a successful Culturama 50 and Homecoming

August 07, 2024

Greetings to all,

I greet you at this the end of a hugely successful Culturama 50 and Homecoming hosted from July 25 to August 6, 2024.

As the Minister of Culture, I must say that my heart is full. I am exceedingly proud of the planning and execution of “De Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Lime” for 2024. This year’s edition of the festival was billed special and it surely was in every regard.

When we evaluate the staging of our shows for C50, I am sure you will agree with me that for the most part, they started on time and in general they were of a high standard. The attendance at the events surpassed expectation and the gate receipts would prove that we haven’t had this type of attendance in many years.

I must comment on the C50 Food Fair hosted at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park. This event was without a doubt the largest we have ever seen in the history of the festival. The entertainment was fantastic, and we had a record number of vendors.

Our street activities were also huge successes- from J’ouvert to the Parade of Troupes to the Last Lap jump up. They all attracted huge numbers of revelers who conducted themselves creditably.

I commend all of the organizers of fringe activities and from all reports they too were well received and of a high standard. We thank you for making the decision to partner with us again this year.

I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the winners of the various C50 events. Hats off to you! In the same vein I want to thank all of the participants in all of the competitions and events hosted for C50. We are indeed indebted to you as without you C50 would not have been possible.

I would also like to say thanks to all of our patrons who came out in large numbers to support all of the activities. Your overwhelming support was very much appreciated.

It would be remiss of me if I didn’t offer a special thank you to our returning nationals from the Diaspora. We made a call for our nationals in the Diaspora to come home to be a part of this historic milestone, and you surely answered the call and didn’t disappoint. So to the hundreds, if not thousands who descended on the shores of Nevis like never before, again we say thank you.

Of course there is no Culturama without our brothers and sisters from St. Kitts and so we say thank you for your usual solidarity and massive show of support for the festival.

As we embarked on our preparations for C50, the Nevis Island Administration took the bold decision to upgrade our venues that were utilized for Culturama- the Cultural Complex, the Cultural Village, and the Nevis Performing Arts Centre. The project to upgrade and enhance these facilities was well thought out, planned and executed.

Special thanks to my Cabinet colleagues for your overwhelming support of this project. The investment was an excellent one, monies well spent. The quality of the work at these venues was second to none so kudos and credit to the architect Mr. Stedroy Enato Pemberton, project manager Mr. Allister Thompson, Permanent Secretary Huey Sargeant, Chairman of the Culturama Committee Mr. Antonio Liburd, and all of the contractors, workers and vendors who played any part whatsoever in making this project a successful one.

We did it and we did it on time. The reviews have indicated that the performers, patrons, and all who had the privilege of visiting these venues were very pleased and proud of the end product.

We are indeed indebted to our sponsors who again in 2024 exhibited their confidence in the festival by partnering with us for C50. We are grateful for the support of our longstanding sponsors and for those who came on board for the first time this year. We do look forward to your support again in 2025 and beyond.

This year being our historic 50th anniversary of Culturama, I want again to place on record our sincere gratitude to the founding members of the Nevis Dramatic and Cultural Society (NEDACS) for your foresight and creativity to have started this celebration in 1974. Your hard work has earned the respect of the Nevis Island Administration and all of Nevis, thus the renaming of the Cultural Complex, the NEDACS Cultural Complex.

I must give a special note of commendation to the members of the Nevis Culturama Committee for delivering to us an epic festival, one of class and one that will enter the history books as the biggest, best, most enjoyable and most memorable of all. C50 and Homecoming was indeed “De Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Lime”.

I am also extremely pleased to announce that Culturama 50 and Homecoming was accident, incident and crime free. To God be the glory. Thanks to the revelers and events attendees for being on your best behavior.

Let me once again commend and thank all who made C50 and Homecoming the massive success it has turned out to be. We look forward to seeing all of you again for Culturama 51 to be hosted from July 24 to August 5, 2025.

Thank you again and God Bless.