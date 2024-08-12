All government offices on Nevis to close on Tuesday, August 13

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 12, 2024)- The following is a Public Advisory from the Office of the Premier:

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), under the guidance of the Nevis Disaster Management Department, has been monitoring the approaching tropical storm.

Based on the latest report of the current trajectory the NIA advises of the closure of ALL government offices on Nevis on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

We encourage the members of the public to listen for updates and to heed all protocols for protecting their families, their homes, and their businesses.