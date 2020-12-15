Customs and Excise Department extends hours at Long Point Port for Christmas Season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 15, 2020) — Members of the public who wish to clear goods at the Long Point Port as of Tuesday December 15, 2020, will have additional time to do so, thanks to extended hours by the Customs and Excise Department.

Mr. Roger Fyfield, Assistant Comptroller attached to the Customs and Excise Department, Nevis Division, made the announcement when he spoke to the Department of Information on December 14, 2020.

“This is the Christmas Season. This is the peak season for the Customs here on the island, and as such, as of tomorrow the 15th December we would be extending our hours. So our new operating hours at the Long Point Port would be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., that’s an extension of 1 ½ hours,” he said.

The Senior Customs Officer appealed to persons coming to the Long Point Port to adhere to the guidelines implemented in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols.

“We know this is COVID time so we want all to adhere to all of the COVID-19 protocols that have been established. You would enter the gate of course, and the security would do what they have to do at the gate. You would be allowed to come down, a limited number of persons each time, and there is a tent on the ramp that has already been erected and it would be the waiting area.

“The Port officials, they would have security there and they would allow limited persons into the warehouse as time goes by as necessary. So we want all to please take heed. These are very serious times and we want the work flow to be as smooth and seamless as possible, so we are asking you kindly to adhere to all COVID protocols and whatever rules would be laid down by the Customs officials and the Port officials at Long Point,” he said.

As for the other Customs out-stations, Mr. Fyfield explained that their service hours remain the same.

“The Courier Department, that stays as is in terms of time. It is 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. There are no extensions of time at any of our out stations…

“The opening hours for the [Vance W. Amory International] Airport is 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. So if you have to come to the airport for whatever reason we are open at the airport from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. So whatever business you have to conduct with the Customs at the airport, we are asking you kindly to come within that time frame,” he said.