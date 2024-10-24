Delegation from Nevis participates in 2024 Caribbean Water and Wastewater Conference in Trinidad and Tobago

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 24, 2024)– A delegation from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA)’s Water Resources Management Unit is among a grouping of water, wastewater and solid waste professionals in the public and private sectors participating in the 33rd Annual Conference and Exhibition of the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) being held in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Resources lead the Nevis delegation, which includes Santonnya Mills, Water Department Manager; Floyd Robinson, Nevis Water Resources Management Unit Manager; Mikhail Isaac, Assistant Water Engineer (Operations & Maintenance); Diandra Jno-Baptiste, Assistant Water Engineer (Production & Distribution); and Kurt Carty, Inspector of Works.

On the margins of the conference the Honourable Brand attended the Twentieth High-Level Forum for Caribbean Ministers responsible for Water and Wastewater, where on Tuesday, October 22, he joined Ministers from across the region in signing The Declaration of Caribbean Ministers with responsibility for Water and Wastewater of Port of Spain 2024. The Declaration was the adopted during the Forum.

He said it was a privilege to have committed on behalf of the Nevis Island Administration to advancing the implementation of Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and for the island to do its part within the collective to build a climate-resilient and water-secure Caribbean.

“I am pleased to have attended the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association’s High-Level Forum 20 in Trinidad. This year’s theme, “Collective Regional Action Toward a Climate Resilient and Water Secured Caribbean ” resonated deeply with all participants, reflecting our collective commitment to addressing the pressing water and wastewater challenges faced by our region.”

According to the CWWA, The Declaration emphasizes the critical importance of sustainable water and wastewater management in the Caribbean and highlights the region’s commitment to international and regional agreements. “The declaration outlines key priorities for action, including disaster risk financing, access to climate financing for water and wastewater projects, and reducing non-revenue water. It calls for strengthening regional cooperation and fostering knowledge-sharing among countries.”

The Ministers also reaffirmed commitments made in other declarations, as well as their dedication to the Regional Strategic Action Plan for Water Governance.

Over the course of the CWWA conference the delegates participated in a number of plenary sessions on various aspects of water management including optimizing water sector financing for the Caribbean, impacts of the 2024 dry season, preparing for future water scarcity, and enabling smart water infrastructure.