Department of Gender Affairs hosts activities for 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 28, 2023)- The Department of Gender Affairs on Nevis is hosting a number of events the general public can support as the Department joins the rest of the world to observe 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence under the theme “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls”.

In an address delivered on November 25 to mark the occasion Minister of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett said gender-based violence continues to affect communities across the globe and unfortunately St. Kitts and Nevis has not escaped this surge.

She called for victims to speak out and for society to play a role in helping to support these victims of abuse.

“The reality is that gender-based violence is a public crisis affecting not only victims but the entire society. Victims, better yet, survivors- you are not alone. Your courage in speaking out, seeking help, and supporting each other is immeasurable.

“Society as a whole bears a responsibility, a duty, to dismantle the structures that perpetuate violence. It is time to educate, advocate, and create a culture where respect and equality reign supreme. Together, we can and we will make a difference.”

The events in support of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence commenced Friday, November 24 with an activity dubbed “Orange Out” at schools, and ribbon distribution in downtown Charlestown.

On Wednesday, November 29, the Department will host a podcast on “Paradox of Patriarch: How traditional gender norms can work against men”. The podcast will be streamed live from 10 a.m. on the Department of Gender Affairs Facebook page.

There will be a legal panel presentation for victims of gender-based violence on the topic “Protection from abuse, Knowing your rights” on Thursday, November 30 at the Department’s conference room.

On Saturday, December 02 at 10 a.m. at the Department’s conference there will be an emotional intelligence seminar for men, as well as the premier of a video montage of the experiences of victims of gender-based violence.

December 08 will see the Department hosting a rally and spoken word event at the War Memorial in Charlestown beginning at 11 a.m.