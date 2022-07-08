Department of Labour on Nevis announces upcoming temporary office closure

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 08, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding an upcoming temporary office closure.

The office of the Department of Labour will be closed for normal daily operations during the week of July 11 to 15, 2022, in order to facilitate Career Fair 2022 which is scheduled to be held during that week.

Please be informed that the department will resume its daily operations on Monday, July 01, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department apologises for any inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.