Dept. of Agriculture inviting public to Freedom Market on July 30

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 29, 2021) — The Department of Agriculture is calling for the support of the public for its latest initiative dubbed Freedom Market, a buy local and eat local event scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Market Street on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Mr. Steve Reid, Chief Extension Officer in the Department of Agriculture; Ms. Susan Paul, Office Assistant at the Abattoir Division; and Ms. Shermel England, Agro Processing Assistant at the Agro Processing Centre invited the public to participate in the event which will this year replace the department’s annual Fruit Festival, which is usually held during the Culturama festival.

“We will be having a Freedom Market. I am inviting one and all to come on out and support us at the Department of Agriculture and the local farmers whether it is in the livestock industry, fishing or crop. We’ll see you there.

Ms. Paul noted that they would be showcasing products from the abattoir and a give-away.

“On the grill, we will be having some famous beef sausages and pork sausages. Also, there will be a give-away of one smoked ham. We are encouraging everyone to come and support this event. It’s an eat local event where you will have all the local stuff available. If you don’t get it here, we also will be having them at the abattoir,” she said.

Ms. England noted that the centre would have on sale items including jams, jellies, various types of flour, local drinks and ice lollies.

Local entrepreneur and creator of the QueMoni brand of bath and body products Ms. Monique Washington said her line of products will also be on sale at the Freedom Market.

“We will have all of our products which are the natural products made with a lot of local ingredients and also we will be launching the first ever male bar which forms a part of the QueMoni Sex and Shimmer line, and also we will have the Perfect Kitty. So I’m inviting all to come out and enjoy the sale by locals,” she said.