NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JUNE 14, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Department of Community Development regarding a closure.

Kindly note that the office of the Department of Community Development and the community centres will be closed on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The office and centres will resume working hours on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this closure.