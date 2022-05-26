Dept. of Physical Development and Environment to hold orientation session for developers on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 26, 2022) — As part of its Public Awareness Campaign, the Department of Physical Planning and Environment announces a Developers’ Orientation Session.

The session is open to person who are stakeholders in any development including: home owners and prospective homeowners, bankers, insurance agents, architects, surveyors and contractors.

During this session information relating to the requirements for building and development, as well as improvements in the application process and planning laws will be shared.

Date: Wednesday 1st June, 2022

Location: St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Your participation is appreciated.