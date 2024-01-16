Edinburgh Napier University Bursary 2024  announced

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 16, 2024)- The following is an announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration:



Edinburgh Napier University Bursary 2024

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform you of Edinburgh Napier University’s bursary scheme for their Postgraduate 100 % Online programmes. The bursary provides individuals in St Kitts and Nevis with a $200 bursary on the first module of any Postgraduate programme for the May and September intakes in 2024. Programmes include the MBA (12 specialisms), MSc Business Management, MSc HR, MSc Data Science and more.

The University also offers a range of Online Undergraduate Top-Up programmes (for holders of Associate degrees or with significant work experience) including the BA Business Management (with various specialisms), BA Business Enterprise, BSc Computing, BSc Nursing Studies and more.

Edinburgh Napier University’s Business School is AACSB accredited which places it in the Top 5% of Business Schools Worldwide. SKNAB recognises the degrees awarded by Edinburgh Napier University.

Applications are now open for the May 2024 intake. An information session will be held on Feb 7th at the CUNA Conference Centre, Corner of Wilkin Street and St. Johnston Avenue, Fortlands, Basseterre from 7-8.30pm. RSVP info@seidegrees.com

To apply and access additional information interested persons may visit www.seidegrees.com or contact the following individuals:

Mrs Shelly Liburd, Ms Corissa Griffin or Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building

Tel No: 469-5521 Ext. 5166/4/3

Emails: shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com, corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com or shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com