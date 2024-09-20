Swiss Ambassador pays courtesy call on Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 20, 2024)- The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, warmly welcomed Ambassador of Switzerland to St. Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Rita Hämmerli-Weschke during a courtesy call at his Pinney’s Estate Office on Friday, September 20.

The Ambassador was accompanied on the courtesy call to Nevis by Honorary Consul General of Switzerland to St. Kitts and Nevis Mr. Ernest Amory.

“I want to welcome the Swiss Ambassador back to St. Kitts and Nevis, and our Honorary Consul General Mr. Amory back to Nevis.

“We certainly look forward to the discussions we intend to have about how we can strengthen and deepen our bilateral relationships between St. Kitts and Nevis and Switzerland,” said Premier Brantley

Ambassador Hämmerli-Weschke expressed her pleasure visiting Nevis for the first time and at having the opportunity to have her first official consultation with the Premier.

Nevis, as part of the wider Federation, continues to foster collaborative relationships with its international allies.

Just recently the Swiss government, through Consul General Amory, donated an automated mobile shower trolley to the Flamboyant Nursing Home in Nevis.