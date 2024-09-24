Nevis Public Works Department provides essential equipment, personnel for major road project on St. Kitts

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 24, 2024)- The Ministry of Communications and Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is collaborating in a significant way with entities in St. Kitts on the Federal Government’s multi-million-dollar St. Peters Road Rehabilitation Project.

The Nevis Public Works Department (NPWD) has partnered with Rock & Dirt Construction Ltd. for the major road project, providing critical equipment and highly skilled personnel to bolster the man-power required to carry out the project in a timely manner.

The NPWD has leased the company a pneumatic tire roller, milling machine, and paver, and provided a team of experienced operators led by NPWD Operations Manage Mr. Danny Williams to assist in their paving operations.

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Works and Communications in the NIA, said this initiative marks a pivotal moment in regional cooperation and showcases Nevis’ commitment to supporting its sister island in the wake of recent challenges.

“With the impact of Tropical Storm Ernesto largely managed and immediate concerns addressed on Nevis, the department is well-positioned to extend its resources to assist St. Kitts. This strategic decision not only allows the NPWD to contribute meaningfully to regional development but also reflects its readiness to collaborate on projects that enhance the overall infrastructure of the Federation.”

Honourable Brand expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, noting that the project will improve road networks and public facilities in St. Kitts, and have a positive impact on local communities, enhancing mobility and access to essential services.

“This partnership underscores the importance of solidarity and cooperation between the islands, particularly during times of need. We are delighted to support Rock & Dirt Limited in this vital project for St. Kitts. Our ability to loan equipment and personnel signifies our commitment to not only maintaining our own infrastructure but also enhancing the overall quality of life for residents across our Federation.

“Together, we are reinforcing the bonds that unite us and building a brighter future for our islands. By working together, we can achieve great things and foster a spirit of unity within our Caribbean community,” he stated.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley commended the Honourable Brand and the NWPD team for undertaking the critical road works on St. Kitts.

“Kudos to Minister Brand and his very capable team at Public Works. Our government’s investment in people and equipment is now paying dividends, even for St. Kitts.”

The Nevis Public Works Department is scheduled to continue the cooperative effort over the next 4-6 weeks to the successful completion of the project.

The St. Peters Road Rehabilitation Project encompasses infrastructure developments such as the addition of roundabouts, upgrading drainage systems, as well as building sidewalks and new road networks.