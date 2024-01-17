NIA announces Culturama 50 Island Enhancement Incentive Programme

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 17, 2024)- The following is an announcement by the Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration:

Culturama 50 Island Enhancement Incentive Programme

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be implementing a tax incentive package geared towards the rejuvenation of communities and businesses as part of the Homecoming Celebrations for Culturama 50 in July 2024.

This initiative is intended to assist with the beautification of the island and aid in the rejuvenation to private homes, commercial buildings, residential buildings, community buildings such as churches and other facilities.

This package will run for the period of February 1 – August 31, 2024, with the main areas of focus as follows:

Painting of properties

Erecting of fencing

Construction of driveways and walkways

Changing of windows, doors and other physical esthetics on the external of the property

Replacing of furniture and equipment for Guest Houses and Apartments to enhance the accommodation for visitors

Concessions to be granted:

Exemption from Import Duties and Customs Service Charge on all items falling into the category above

However, the 17% VAT will be payable

The applicant must submit: