EIA for Pinney’s Beach Park Development and Enhancement Project available for public scrutiny

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 22, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Pinney’s Beach Park Development and Enhancement Project.

The Department of Physical Planning and Environment has received the Environmental Impact Assessment for the Pinney’s Beach Park Development and Enhancement Project at Pinney’s Estate, St. Thomas’ Parish.

A copy has been placed at the Nevis Public Library for the period May 21st to June 5th, 2020, for your comments, concerns, questions and suggestions.

Additional information can be obtained from the department, located upstairs the Nevis Water Department, Main Street, Charlestown or call Tel. (869) 469-5521 ext. 6302/2140, Email: nevplan@yahoo.com.