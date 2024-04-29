FIFA Football For Schools programme launched in Nevis with a capacity building workshop for sports officers, coaches

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 29, 2024)- The FIFA Football For Schools programme was officially launched in Nevis on Monday, April 29.

At a ceremony held at the Nevis Disaster Management Department conference room to mark the occasion, Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Troy Liburd spoke to the impact the programme would have on the development of football on the island of Nevis.

“It means that our coaches here in Nevis will have the full benefit of the programme and our young students, our budding future football stars, young players who have that potential, have a better opportunity to realize that potential and that is what this programme is all about.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere and we are the smaller island of St. Kitts and Nevis, so we’re very grateful to FIFA, a world encompassing organization that has been around for 120 years, that they have come to Nevis. Even though we are small I think we have quite a lot of talent here and having a programme like this is only going to assist us in bringing light to that talent and bringing those individuals who have that talent to go far with football,” he said.

He highlighted the marked improvement in the skillset of footballers on Nevis in recent years.

“We have been making strides in football in Nevis due to the relentless hard work of those individuals who have invested their time and efforts into the development of football without a lot of assistance. Now that we are going to be getting that assistance from FIFA and the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association we expect that football in Nevis will be able to grow.”

The Honourable Liburd lauded the cooperation between the SKNFA and the Nevis Island Administration and thanked SKNFA President Mr. Atiba Harris for ensuring that Nevis also benefits from the football programmes being implemented in the Federation.

Mr. Harris said it was a historic moment that Nevis was having such a programme being individually implemented on the island.

“I think it’s a great opportunity where football and education will marry together and it’s now our time to start elevating and moving forward in a positive way. It’s a golden opportunity not just for our coaches but also our children to elevate themselves not just on the field playing but also off the field.”

Delivering remarks at the ceremony Ms. Malaika Church, FIFA Regional Development Manager, said being the first Caribbean country to launch such a significant programme on a sister island demonstrates how vital football is to all stakeholders under the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association.

“As football administrators we have seen the importance of a good foundation in the life of players and we believe through the knowledge gained from this curriculum it will help our young footballers develop even more. Let this initiative serve as a springboard towards the cultivation of not just good footballers but also as exceptional individuals,” she said.

Also in attendance were Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports; Mr. Jamir Claxton in his capacity as SKNFA Deputy Secretary General; Mr. Antonio Sanchez, FIFA Football for Schools Manager; and representatives from the SKNFA.

The FIFA Football for Schools programme inspires children to learn life skills through fun football sessions.

Following the launch ceremony Mr. Sanchez began facilitating a two-day capacity-building workshop for sports officers and coaches where they will learn how to conduct the sessions with their students.