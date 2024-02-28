General public encouraged to participate in the Federation’s National Day of Prayer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 28, 2024)- The following is an announcement by the Premier’s Ministry regarding the 2024 National Day of Prayer:

The Premier’s Ministry is pleased to partner with the Ministry of Ecclesiastical and Faith-based Affairs in extending an invitation to the general public to join in the offering of prayers for our Federation on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The theme for this day is “Lord, we bow down in humility before you: One Nation under God.”

Leaders of churches are invited to make their churches available from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on this day for members of the general public to enter and offer private prayers to Almighty God for our nation. Prayers specifically for the churches will be offered at the New Testament Church of God in Bath Village during this time.

The New Testament Church of God in Bath Village will also be the venue for the Service of Prayer at 7:00 p.m. when comprehensive prayers will be offered.

An invitation is extended to all members of the general public to take part in this service.

In addition, the general public is asked to join in prayers that will be offered throughout the day on Nevis Television.