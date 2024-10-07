General public invited to a Culturama review and planning consultation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 07, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Nevis Culturama Committee:

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Nevis Culturama Committee, invites all Culturama stakeholders and members of the general public to a consultation to review Culturama 50 and plan for the festival’s future on Monday, October 14, 2024, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Nevis Red Cross Building on Chapel Street.