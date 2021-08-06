High Court in Nevis notice addresses 2021/2022 Jury List

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 06, 2021) — The following is an announcement addressing the 2021/2022 Jury List from the Registry of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (St. Christopher and Nevis) Nevis Circuit dated August 05, 2021.

Notice is hereby given that copes of the Jury List for the period 22nd June 2021 to 22nd June 2022 for the Nevis Circuit are posted at ALL Police Stations, the Magistrate Court and the High Court.

The said list will be reviewed by the Magistrate for District “C” on Tuesday 10th August, 2021 at 9 o’clock in the forenoon.

All concerned are to be guided accordingly.