High Court Registrar’s office in Nevis to close temporarily

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 02, 2020) — The following is a notice from the Registry of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court St. Kitts and Nevis (Nevis Circuit) A. D. 2020, regarding the closure of the Registrar’s office in Charlestown.

Please note the Registrar’s office located at the Theodore L. Hobson QC, Court Building on Main Street, Nevis will be closed to the general public on Friday 4th September 2020.

Normal working hours will resume on Monday 7th September, 2020.

We do apologize for any inconvenience caused.