NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 01, 2022) — Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis is currently serving as Acting Premier from October 31 to November 03, 2022.

According to an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Mr. Jeffers is filling in for Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis who is off island on official duties.