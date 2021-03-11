Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams Junior Health Minister in NIA marks World Kidney Day

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 11, 2021) — The following is an address by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in observance of World Kidney Day on March 11, 2021.

Over the past years, the Ministry of Health has collaborated with the Nevis Renal Society in bringing awareness to the epidemic of Kidney Disease. World Kidney Day is celebrated every second Thursday in March, with the objective of raising awareness globally of the importance of kidney health and increasing screening for chronic kidney disease.

This year we celebrate under the theme “Kidney health for everyone everywhere: Living Well with Kidney Disease.” This theme speaks to increased education and awareness on the management of kidney disease and patient empowerment towards achieving positive health outcomes.

It is a shared responsibility in that patients must understand their roles in the decision-making process and the management of this disease, while family members, the health sector and whole of society must provide a supportive environment that enables patients to participate and live well.

We at the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs applaud the efforts of the Nevis Renal Society in their quest to make renal health a priority. During this COVID-19 pandemic, special attention needs to be given to individuals diagnosed with a non-communicable disease such as renal failure, as they have a substantially higher risk of becoming severely ill or dying from the virus.

We at the Ministry continue to pledge our support in providing education, access, treatment, care and support for patients and their families. Our overall wellness programme for patients with kidney disease focuses on good nutrition, drinking lots of water, physical activity, avoidance of tobacco and alcohol, mental health and adherence to medication.

We continue to reiterate the need for prevention and screening.

As the Society prepares to celebrate their week of activities from March 11th – March 19th 2021, we encourage all to participate in bringing that awareness and providing the support that is required for persons to live with kidney disease. As Minister with responsibility for Health, I hereby declare the Nevis Renal Society’s week of activities open.

The Week of Activities: On March 11, there will also be a live panel discussion via ZOOM from 5:30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. The ID: 827 6745 1686. Zoom Password: 551892. On Sunday, March 14, will be the Nevis Renal Society Church Service at the Gingerland Methodist Church at 9 a.m., and on Friday, March 19, and a Take Away Tea Party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nevis Red Cross Building in Charlestown will bring the week of activities to a close.