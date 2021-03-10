Nevis Ministry of Education gifted two new school buses by Windsong Trust

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 10, 2021) – – The Ministry of Education in Nevis has been gifted two new Toyota Coaster buses donated by the California-based charitable foundation, Windsong Trust.

At a handing over ceremony at the Artisan Village Parking Lot on March 09, 2021, Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) thanked the donor. He said the new buses would be added to the Ministry’s existing fleet of school buses.

“Let me say how pleased I am and…express my thanks and the thanks of the Nevis Island Administration and the Ministry of Education to the Windsong Foundation who answered the call and came forward to happily assist us in getting these two school buses.

“The contribution of the Windsong Foundation towards getting these two school buses was some $370,000 (EC dollars), so it was indeed a significant contribution,” he said.

The Minister also thanked TDC Group of Companies Ltd. for facilitating the acquisition of the buses at a reduced cost.

He also admonished students to care the vehicles so that future students will be able to benefit from them as well.

Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said the buses will greatly improve the Ministry’s ability to transport students on the island.

He said the existing fleet of four coaster buses and one 14-seater passenger bus is stretched with respect to capacity, due to the schools’ shift system and COVID-19 physical distancing protocols.

Mr. Anthony Nisbett, of TDC Automotive Division said the buses were provided to the NIA with warranties and after sale services. He assured that the Toyota Coaster 2021 model buses, which seat 30 persons, are quality vehicles that will serve the purpose intended.

Also present at the ceremony were Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Education in the NIA; and NIA cabinet Ministers Hon. Eric Evelyn, Hon. Spencer Brand; Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer and other senior staff from the Department of Education.