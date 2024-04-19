Hon. Jahnel Nisbett honoured to have been a panelist at the ICPD30 Global Youth Dialogue in Cotonou, Benin

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 19, 2024)- The Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Government in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) says she was honoured to have been selected to participate as a panellist in the recently concluded International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Global Youth Dialogue 2024, hosted in the West African nation of Benin.

“It was truly an honour to participate in the ICPD30 Global Youth Dialogue,” the Hon. Nisbett said in an interview with the Department of Information. “It was a privilege to represent as the only parliamentarian from the Caribbean that was nominated and selected, where I served on one of the panel discussions.”

Speaking at the conference in Contonou, Minister Nisbett delivered an impactful presentation on the pivotal role of youth in planning for global population development.

“Youth represent a demographic imbued with passion, and creativity. By harnessing their energy and insights, we can craft more effective, inclusive, and sustainable solutions to the complex challenges we face.

“I have witnessed firsthand the unwavering dedication and resilience of our youth in the face of adversity…The passion and resilience are almost tangible, however, youth engagement cannot occur in a vacuum.”

She called on governments around the world to play a pivotal role in creating an enabling environment that empowers young persons to lead.

“This includes fostering dialogue and then actioning valid takeaways, providing access to education and resources, and amplifying youth voices in decision-making processes at all levels,” she said.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (NFPA) the ICPD30 Global Youth Dialogue brought together some 200 stakeholders including youth-led and youth-serving organizations, leaders and strategic partners, and aimed to spark conversation, engage new allies and expand the knowledge base on emerging issues.