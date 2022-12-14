Hon. Mark Brantley sworn in as Premier of Nevis for a second consecutive term

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 14, 2022)- Hon. Mark Anthony Graham Brantley was on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, sworn in as Premier of Nevis for a second consecutive term.

During a ceremony held at Government House, in Bath Village, Nevis, Premier Brantley took the Oath of Office, Oath of Allegiance, and Oath of Secrecy. High Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. administered the Oaths, while Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor-General on Nevis, witnessed the process.

Mr. Brantley was then issued his Instruments of Appointment, saying, “I am humbled to have been sworn into office today as Premier of Nevis.”

On hand at the auspicious occasion were the Premier’s wife Mrs. Sharon Brantley and their eldest daughter Brianna; Hon. Eric Evelyn, and Hon. Spencer Brand, Nevis Island Assembly members- elect; several relatives; members of the previous Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA); friends; and supporters of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) Party, which he leads.

The Brantley-led CCM party is set to form the next NIA Cabinet, having won the December 12, 2022, Nevis Island Assembly election.

Commenting on the three-seat majority victory, Premier Brantley said, “I wish to express how humbled I am to once again be chosen by the people of Nevis to lead our beloved island. Let me also say how grateful I am that the people of Nevis have once again chosen the Concerned Citizens Movement to manage the affairs of Nevis over the next five years.

“It is now time for us to settle down and get to work. I pledge my undying love and commitment to this the beloved land of my birth Nevis.”

He extended hearty congratulations to his party colleagues and extended team, congratulating the members of the leading opposition party who were successful at the polls as well. Mr. Brantley also commended the efforts of the unsuccessful candidates of all parties that contested the election.

The new Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration is scheduled to be sworn into office on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Details of the ceremony will be made public in the coming days.