Hon. Spencer Brand to resume one-on-one consultations with constituents this week

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 11, 2021) — Hon. Spencer Brand, Cabinet Minister in the Nevis Island Administration and parliamentary representative for the St. Pauls constituency in the Nevis Island Assembly, intends to resume his one-on-one consultations with constituents on January 13, 2021.

Mr. Brand began the personal consultations in August 2020, however there was a brief hiatus for December to allow for Christmas activities.

“The consultations were not held in December as that was a busy time for most persons, however I intend to resume now in the new year.

“The first consultation will be on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Springate Office Complex on Government Road,” he said.

Reflecting on the previous consultations, Mr. Brand stressed the importance of personal interaction with the persons who reside in his constituency.

“I think it is critical that politicians, once elected, make themselves available to the people they serve. I have sought to provide this forum where anyone in the area can come and talk with me, share ideas, express concerns,” he said.

Mr. Brand noted that during the consultations, constituents raise many diverse issues, including drainage problems, road issues, water issues, getting property, and planning matters.

The chief concern expressed, he lamented, was persons seeking employment.

“That was such a major issue last year with the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and so many people lost their jobs.

“As a member of the Nevis Island Administration I would do my best to help persons through the various government ministries, even if not with a permanent job, anywhere they could be fit in, or connect them those with private businesses who are looking for people to work. It’s not easy because the reality is you cannot help everyone,” he said.

Mr. Brand says although he interacts with members of the public every day, he is looking forward to once again sit down with persons more formally to see how best he could assist them.

The one-on-one consultations are planned for the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, during which all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to.