Hon. Troy Liburd thanks teachers for their contribution on World Teachers’ Day

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 05, 2021) – – Today, October 05, 2021 is World Teachers’ Day, and Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has publicly saluted teachers on Nevis for their invaluable contribution to the education and development of the island’s youth.

“I want to register my thanks, the thanks of the Ministry of Education, and ultimately the thanks of the Nevis Island Administration, for the remarkable job that our teachers have been doing and for the work that they continue to do for this generation and for the next to follow. I take the opportunity to wish all of our teachers, past and present, a happy World Teachers’ Day,” he said by way of a statement during the October 05, 2021 sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly.

According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), World Teachers’ Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organization/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

Highlighting this year’s theme “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”, Minister Liburd said as Nevis continues to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis, teachers play a critical role in ensuring minimal disruption to students’ learning over the course of the pandemic.

“We have had to make hard decision to ensure that despite the pandemic our children are not robbed of their opportunities for the best possible education, and despite the challenges our schools remain open, and we intend to keep them so.

“Our teachers are at the heart of our efforts. We continue to support them in every way possible and call on them to work with us to ensure that we can continue to deliver the highest standard of education,” he said.

Mr. Liburd pointed out that education remains a major footing of Nevis’ society as an educated populace is crucial for economic growth. He stressed the need for persons to continue to learn and research in order to constantly stay innovative, noting that countries with more educated populations tend to be in better economic situations and have more employment opportunities.

UNESCO, ILO, and UNICEF Education International have issued a joint statement on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day 2021.

“On World Teachers’ Day, we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher. Let’s stand with our teachers!”