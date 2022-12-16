Inauguration of the Nevis Island Administration set for Sunday, December 18, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 16, 2022)- A new Cabinet of Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will be sworn into office on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The Office of the Premier of Nevis has extended an invitation to the general public to attend the ceremonial inauguration of the Nevis Island Administration, which will take place at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park, Charlestown, Nevis at 4:00 p.m. Attire for the event is semi-formal wear.

Hon. Mark A., G. Brantley was on December 14, 2022 sworn in as the fourth Premier of Nevis, his second consecutive term in office. He will lead the NIA Cabinet.

Premier Brantley will be joined by the other successful candidates from the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) party elected at the December 12, 2022 Nevis Island Assembly election- Hon. Spencer Brand, Member of Parliament-elect for St. Paul’s, and Hon. Eric Evelyn, Member of Parliament-elect for St. George. The nominated members of Cabinet will also take the Oaths of Office, Allegiance, and Secrecy during the ceremony.