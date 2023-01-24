India/ ITEC Programme offering online study opportunity 2023

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 24, 2023) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a short virtual course in “Inclusive Banking and Finance.”

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to advise that the Government of India in collaboration with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme is offering a short course on “Inclusive Banking and Finance”.

The course will be conducted virtually from 27th to 31st March, 2023.

The course’ main objective is to provide a forum for senior executives of different financial institutions to learn about the policy and (technological innovations in financial inclusion.

Topics to be covered:

Inclusive Banking and Finance: Global Perspective;

Agriculture Finance and Agribusiness: Emerging Opportunities;

Digital Financial Inclusion and Emerging Business Models; and

Fin-Tech in Banking and Finance: Innovations and Emerging landscape in Rural, Retail, MSME and Agriculture Finance Market.

Interested individuals must:

Apply online (at the earliest due to limited space) via https://itecgoi.in/applicant_getCountry_e-ITEC?salt3=YzQ4ODMxM2Q0NDIwMjItMjAyMw==&salt=MzUzODk1YzEzMDQ3MjA=&salt2=N2I5NDc2N2ViODIw

Deliver a printed copy of the completed application to the Ministry of Human Resources.

For further information or guidance, please contact:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill/ Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. 469-5521 ext. 5163/4/6