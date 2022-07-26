Ivor Walters Primary captures Mr & Miss Talented Youth Contest 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 26, 2022)- Congratulations continue to pour in for the dynamic duo of Ms. Jadeniqué Griffin and Mr. Reynaldo Finch Jr. of the Ivor Walters Primary School, the 2022 Mr & Miss Talented Youth.

With a score of 705 points the pair was crowned Prince and Princess in the Republic Bank (EC) Ltd. Mr & Miss Talented Youth Contest on July 23, 2022, edging out six other contestant pairs from primary schools across Nevis.

Ms. Alecia Douglas and Mr. Rayjaun Roy Williams of St. Thomas Primary took the first runner-up position with 645 points; Ms. Anjhenique Pemberton and Mr. Omar Williams of Maude Crosse Preparatory placed second runner-up with 626 points; and Ms. Aminique Chapman and Mr. Devonte Freeman of Joycelyn Liburd Primary amassed 624 points to earn the third runner-up position.

Jadeniqué and Reynaldo captured the awards for Best Research and Speech, Best Creative Wear, Best Prince And Princess Wear and Best Performing Talent for their comedic dramatization.

Also winning awards were T’Nhija Lawrence of Elizabeth Pemberton Primary: Miss Photogenic; Omar Williams of Maude Crosse Preparatory: Mr Photogenic; Anjhenique Pemberton of Maude Crosse Preparatory: Miss Amity; Kiyan Blake of Elizabeth Pemberton: Mr Amity. Best Ambassadorial Video went to Charlestown Primary.

The next Culturama 48 pageant is the Miss Culture Swimwear Pageant and Mr. Kool Contest, taking place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Cultural Complex in Charlestown.