Japan offering postgraduate/research scholarships 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 12, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding postgraduate /research scholarship opportunities for study in Japan.

The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Government of Japan is offering postgraduate/research scholarships to individuals who are desirous of pursuing studies at Japan universities.

The scholarship opportunities cover travel expenses, education fees and a monthly stipend.

Prospective students must be at least thirty-two (32) years of age and possess a degree in the relevant field they wish to pursue.

Applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by Monday, 30th May, 2022, for onward processing.

For additional information kindly visit the link below or contact the following persons:

https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/MextScholarship.html

or Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd: shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com; Ms. Shaniele Skeete: shaniele.skeete@niagov.com; or Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com.