Labour Dept. announces more vacant positions on Nevis
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 29, 2022) – The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to advise the public of vacancies available on the island.
The list of positions available to be filled are:
- Full-time Security Guards
- Operations Manager at the Charlestown Port and Oualie Water Taxi Facility
- Supermarket Attendants
- Driver, Courier Service
- Driver, Bakery
- Tire repair technician
- Garage attendant
- Accounts Clerk
Interested persons are kindly requested to visit the Department of Labour located on Main Street in Charlestown from Mondays to Fridays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.