Labour Dept. announces more vacant positions on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 29, 2022) – The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to advise the public of vacancies available on the island.

The list of positions available to be filled are:

Full-time Security Guards

Operations Manager at the Charlestown Port and Oualie Water Taxi Facility

Supermarket Attendants

Driver, Courier Service

Driver, Bakery

Tire repair technician

Garage attendant

Accounts Clerk

Interested persons are kindly requested to visit the Department of Labour located on Main Street in Charlestown from Mondays to Fridays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.