Labour Dept. announces more vacant positions on Nevis

in NIA

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 29, 2022) – The Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to advise the public of vacancies available on the island.

The list of positions available to be filled are:

  • Full-time Security Guards
  • Operations Manager at the Charlestown Port and Oualie Water Taxi Facility
  • Supermarket Attendants
  • Driver, Courier Service
  • Driver, Bakery
  • Tire repair technician
  • Garage attendant
  • Accounts Clerk

Interested persons are kindly requested to visit the Department of Labour located on Main Street in Charlestown from Mondays to Fridays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

