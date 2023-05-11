Land Registry in Nevis to close temporarily

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 11, 2023) — The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry, regarding the temporary closure of the Land Registry.

The Premier’s Ministry advises of the closure of the Land Registry in Nevis from Monday 15th to Friday 19th May, 2023, for the purpose of relocation of its offices to the R. G. Solomon Arcade in Charlestown.

Services will resume at the new location on the morning of Monday, may 22nd, 2023.

The ministry regrets any inconvenience which may be caused due to this temporary closure.