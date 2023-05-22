Land Registry office closure extended

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 22, 2023) – The following is an notice from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the closure of the Land Registry office.

The Premier’s Ministry advises of the extension of closure of the Land Registry in Nevis until Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Services will resume on the morning of Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the office’s new location in the R. G. Solomon Arcade in Charlestown.

The ministry regrets any inconvenience which may be caused due to this extension.