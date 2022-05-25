MCPS’ Malachi Lestrade wins Nevis leg of the OECS Virtual Science Fair Competition

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2022)– – Malachi Lestrade of the Maude Crosse Preparatory School has been judged the winner of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Virtual Science Fair Competition 2021 on Nevis.

To commemorate the United Nations International Day for Biological Diversity, the Environmental Sustainability Division of the OECS Commission partnered with the Ministry of Education in each of the Member States to host a virtual science fair. The students who participated in the project were asked to create a project on “How to create a natural resource.’”

They were also expected to create a one-minute video summary on the project and submit it to their respective Departments of Education.

During a prize-giving ceremony on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Mrs. Tamicia Lestrade, Project Officer in the Department of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), revealed that there were entries from four schools- Maude Crosse Preparatory School, Ivor Walters Primary School, Charlestown Primary School and the Montessori Academy.

The projects were adjudicated by individuals from the Department of Sustainable Development and from the teaching fraternity.

Eleven-year-old Malachi submitted a plant conservation project using pepper seeds from his mother’s kitchen to raise seedlings in a used egg carton. He copped the winning prize of a Samsung Tablet.

Second place went to Khalia Powell of Ivor Walters for her water conservation project; she won an Amazon tablet. Charlestown Primary’s Sha’Kayla Parris won third place for her water conservation project, taking home a Samsung smartphone.

Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Environment, presented the prizes.

Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education, thanked Dr. Stapleton for acting as the liaison with the OECS Commission and ensuring there were submissions from Nevis.

She commended the participants for seizing the opportunity to enter the worthwhile competition and congratulated the winners.

“We want to commend our students who participated in this competition, the OECS Virtual Science Fair 2021 on conserving natural resources, because it was indeed an opportunity for you. We also want to commend the teachers, parents and all persons who assisted you and contributed to your presentations. One year later you have received the good news that you are winners. Your projects speak volumes and reflect the caliber of work that our students can produce.

“Great job students; we are so proud of you,” she said.

The UN International Day for Biological Diversity, observed on May 22 annually, aims to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues worldwide.