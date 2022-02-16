Mel B’s appointment as Tourism Ambassador already creating international buzz about Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 16, 2022) – Several international media agencies and entertainment websites have published articles about Spice Girl Mel B’s appointment as the UK Tourism Ambassador for Nevis, creating a buzz about the island paradise in key tourism markets.

Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown, MBE is a British singer, actress, and television personality who rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the girl group Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Scary Spice.

Mel B’s father, the late Martin Brown, was born on Nevis and the celebrity has been visiting the island since childhood.

The Daily Mail UK quotes the singer as saying, “I feel incredibly honoured to be asked to be an ambassador for Nevis. Nevis is not just part of where I come from but it is part of who I am. It is my dad’s home country and it is still the place where so many members of my family still live.

“For me this is a huge deal. I’m excited to know more about this beautiful island and I’m excited to share that knowledge with the rest of the world. I want to put Nevis on the map.”

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), hailed Mel B’s appointment as a brand ambassador as a marketing coup for the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the island of Nevis.

“Devon Liburd, the new CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, and the Board of the Authority have secured a PR [public relations] bonanza for Nevis with the appointment of Mel B of the Spice Girls as the new UK Ambassador for Nevis tourism. Mel B’s roots are in Nevis and we welcome her new role with her homeland,” he said.

Mel B is among four 2022 Tourism Ambassadors for Nevis with huge online followings selected by the NTA to promote the island. The other new Ambassadors are Nikeva Stapleton, a Nevisian actor, dancer, and model, currently residing in Los Angeles; Ava Roxanne Stritt, an influential person in the world on spa travel and a top authority on luxury travel; and Brian Major, a veteran travel journalist, media, and content consultant.