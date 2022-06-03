Mental Health Unit on Nevis relocates to Prospect Estate from June 07

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 03, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Mental Health Unit in the Ministry of Health regarding relocation.

We are pleased to inform you that the unit and its services will be relocated as of Tuesday, June 7th to Prospect Estate in the St. John’s Parish to the former Prospect Seniors Home/ Community Centre.

Should you have any difficulty finding us, feel free to call for directions at telephone number 869-660-9551.