Min. of Communication and Works on Nevis implements management changes

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 23, 2020) — The Ministry of Communications and Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has implemented a number of management changes for greater efficiency within the ministry. The new appointments took on September 01, 2020.

Hon. Mark. Brantley, Premier of Nevis made the announcement at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on September 22, 2020.

“These changes are really intended to improve efficiency and the overall management of the ministry, and we hope will assist in better coordination of activities, projects and programmes.

“Mr. Jevon Williams, he is now employed as the Director of Public Works in the Nevis Public Works Department; Mr. Deora Pemberton is appointed as Director of the Department of Physical Planning and Environment; Mr. Joel Williams has been appointed as Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Manager with the Project Management Unit within the Ministry of Communications; Ms. Tonya Bartlette, she has been employed as Manager of the Nevis Water Department. She is the first female appointed in that role, and we are very pleased and proud that she has been able to ascend to that role. She is not only female but she is also young, and that is the commitment that we continue to make to young people to seek to elevate them and, and we congratulate Ms. Tonya Bartlette. Mr. Roger Hanley at the water department, he’s been appointed as Operations Manager within the Nevis Water Department. We would want to congratulate all in their new roles and solicit the full support and cooperation of the various ministries and departments and of course the general public as well,” he said.